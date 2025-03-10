Gaza ‘Vape King’ infiltrates US with Chinese vaping contraband. (I know I’ve been talking about this.)

From the Daily Mail, President Trump has been urged to action after the ‘Vape King’ from Gaza has infiltrated the US with illegal Chinese Vapes:

Safa Goods is one of the top vape distributors in the country carrying popular brands like ‘Lost Mary,’ ‘Mr. Fog’ and ‘RAZ,’ all of which are illegal yet widely popular around the country.

He has been dubbed the ‘Vape King’ for his many smoke shop locations named ‘The King of Vape.’

His company has expanded rapidly, building out operations in over 40 states as U.S. consumers increasingly turned to disposable flavored vaping products.

and..

Most of the illegal flavored vape products offered at corner stores and smoke shops across the country are these types of disposables – and almost all originate in China.