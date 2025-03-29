Good Legislators had to work on a bipartisan basis to stop bad legislation; collectively legislature is not as smart.

South Dakota Searchlight has an article posted on their website today how some legislators reached across the aisle to stop some of the worst legislation to ever hit the legislative hopper, with others noting that the legislature was deeply affected by legislators who don’t understand the process:

As evidence of bipartisan efforts between Democrats and some Republicans, the lawmakers highlighted the amending of legislation dubbed the “locking up librarians” bill, by removing a proposed criminal penalty for distributing harmful or obscene material to minors and instead requiring an appeals process for challenging materials in school and public libraries. The amendment passed the Senate 18-16 before the bill passed the chamber 32-2. The House accepted the amendments in a 36-34 vote, and Gov. Larry Rhoden signed the bill this month. and.. Rep. Chris Kassin, R-Vermillion, said the push for property tax relief included a determination by some freshmen lawmakers to pass property tax cuts without considering costs. That’s primarily because some lawmakers, he said, were quick to “slam something through” and slow to research and understand a bill’s consequences. and.. Other notable efforts that some Republicans and Democrats worked together on failed, such as funding the replacement of the state penitentiary. The Legislature lost leadership with deep institutional knowledge because of the primary defeats, said Sen. Sydney Davis, R-Burbank, leading to less understanding among lawmakers of the process and why bills failed in past sessions.

Read the entire article here.

In the article, House Majority Leader Scott Odenbach – who found himself unable to pass a single House Bill he was the prime sponsor of this session – remarked in the article that he sees the Republican Party is “going back to its roots and we’re going to redefine what it means to be a conservative.” Which makes it noteworthy to point out that the Republican Party elected a 32 year Obama supporting Democrat to serve as it’s chair.

So, I’m not sure what kind of Republican Party Scott is envisioning, but the old one seemed to be working a lot better than the new one.