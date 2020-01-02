GOP Candidates announce for State House – Werner in District 6 & Fitzgerald in 31. Big primaries brewing in each.

Out of my mailbox are two announcement from GOP Hopefuls for the State Legislature, specifically the State House of Representatives in District 6:

and District 31.

And those are two districts to watch, as of last count I’m hearing each may have House GOP Primaries with possibly five or more candidates running for the two house seats.

Stay tuned.

  3. Belle Fourche Resident

    When Mary worked at social services she would go out of her way to help people, I know I was one of her clients. She really cares about people especially kids.

  4. Anon

    Has anyone ever heard of this Thomas Werner? Any relation to Dick? District 6 could be fascinating this year….

  5. Anon

    She is, without any doubt, one of the most spiteful, hateful, cruel people I’ve ever seen. What a disaster. But that’s great let’s elect another wholly unqualified nitwit to represent us in Pierre!

    1. Anonymous

      Yikes! But do you know her personally and have any experience with her?

      I am truly asking because I don’t know her from Adam (or Eve, to be more precise).

  7. Fran

    I want to hear more about your stand on issues that were presented in the 2019 legislative session. Please do tell…

