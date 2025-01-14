GOP faction wants to have lobbyist in Pierre for dogma “enforcement” of their view of party platform

Well, that’s a new one. One of the leaders of the “Coalition of Confederate GOP Counties,” as I term them has supposedly authored and is circulating a document talking about his group’s goals which has intentions of taking a much more militant view of the South Dakota Republican Party, including dogma/Republican Party platform enforcement enforcement, and that they intend to install someone in Pierre to tell legislative leadership what to do.

In the manifesto authored by Stu Cvrk, according to the document properties as noted…

… as one of the leaders of this faction of the Republican party, Stu writes that the Democrat Party has apparently had an active program to infiltrate the SDGOP and take over that way, and that all leadership billets are filled by those so-called Democrat infiltrators.

….With Republicans in total control of the state, the Democrats have figured out how to infiltrate and destroy the state GOP from within by registering people interested in a political career and running them as Republicans. Part of the reason for the “disconnect” between so-called moderates and grassroots conservatives is that those moderates vote like Democrats, for all practical purposes. And that has alienated rank-and-file Republicans over time because all of the leadership billets in the state legislature are filled by moderates, creating apathy and outrage at some of the antics in Pierre in recent years….

On behalf of his group, Stu expresses the belief that the Republican party – in a manner not unlike the communist party – should be the one providing the policy directives and speaking on issues, as opposed to people elected by voters that we call elected officials. And points out they need to lead, because the national GOP is silent on issues..?

We also believe that the state Party should be making political statements that address the national issues of our time since we represent one of the reddest states of the nation. That means actually leading on some of those statements/resolutions since the national GOP is silent on key issues. We can’t preserve our state if the country is lost in the process.

Towards these goals, this faction of the Republican party intends to have a member of their group in Pierre during the session, for purposes of dogma enforcement with legislative leadership.

…and advocating for/against legislation pending this session consistent with the above vision and goals. Regarding the latter, we hope to have a coalition rep present in Pierre for liaison purposes with the legislative leadership during the 100th session that convenes on 14 January.

And if people aren’t following the Republican platform as they see it, it’s their way or the highway..

We are interested in electing Republicans, of course, but not those who masquerade as Republicans and then vote like Democrats. That’s a continuing recipe for disaster. Accountability to the people, the platform, and bedrock Republican principles is in order..

You can read it all here.

This is a continuing WTF?!? moment, and should be a wake-up call for good people to get involved in government. Because, if you don’t, this is what is going to remain to run the South Dakota Republican Party.