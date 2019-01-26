GOP Governor Kristi Noem and Democrat State Sen Heinert agree when it comes to taking care of varmints. Posted on January 25, 2019 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ From Twitter: We need to kill more coyotes so everyone can have a coat like Senator Heinert’s. How cool is this?!? pic.twitter.com/i7H9A7hET4 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 25, 2019 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Well this will bring about an even more negative view of South Dakotans. Great job NOem.
So, let me understand this. You are criticizing Governor Noem for admiring the senators’ coat? That’s pretty selective outrage.
You should see my jackrabbits coat. And its not a letterman’s jacket either.
😉
I’d like to see your rabbit coat, JK, although I must say Sen. Heinert’s gear is top notch. Do you rock it floor length? I could have used a warm fur coat in the stadium last November when I watched the Jacks down the Coyotes 49-27.
Ever see a video of coyote pulling a calf out of a hard Birth in a feedlot and killing and eating parts of it before the cow could get up?
They eat thousands of Bambi’s every Spring too.
Great picture! Envious of the Senators coat.
Great picture and I hope Sen Heinert and Gov Noem work well together. Both great people.
Agree
That first comment is Hubbelesque from the left.