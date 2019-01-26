GOP Governor Kristi Noem and Democrat State Sen Heinert agree when it comes to taking care of varmints.

Posted on by 8 Comments ↓

From Twitter:

8 Replies to “GOP Governor Kristi Noem and Democrat State Sen Heinert agree when it comes to taking care of varmints.”

    1. Anonymous

      So, let me understand this. You are criticizing Governor Noem for admiring the senators’ coat? That’s pretty selective outrage.

      Reply
    1. a friend of education

      I’d like to see your rabbit coat, JK, although I must say Sen. Heinert’s gear is top notch. Do you rock it floor length? I could have used a warm fur coat in the stadium last November when I watched the Jacks down the Coyotes 49-27.

      Reply
  3. Charlie Hoffman

    Ever see a video of coyote pulling a calf out of a hard Birth in a feedlot and killing and eating parts of it before the cow could get up?

    They eat thousands of Bambi’s every Spring too.

    Great picture! Envious of the Senators coat.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.