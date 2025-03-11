Senate GOP undergoing caucus elections for LRC’s Executive Board. Assistant Majority Leader Perry, Taffy Howard both denied in early balloting

Sounds like the Senate’s Republican Caucus elections for the Legislature’s Executive Board are happening, in that several far right populists are being beat out for positions by others with a steady hand at the wheel.

What’s the inside track? Here’s the blow by blow I was given of how the vote went down:

Republican E-Board Candidates:

Deibert Kolbeck

Perry Peterson

Pischke Otten

Reed Taffy

Here’s what I’m being told are the results from caucus voting:

First round of caucus voting has Ernie Otten as the only clear winner with majority support. In the first round, Sue Peterson was dropped as the lowest vote recipient.

as the only clear winner with majority support. In the first round, was dropped as the lowest vote recipient. Round 2: Steve Kolbeck and Randy Deibert win in the second round. Taffy Howard was knocked off in round 2 as lowest vote getter. (I’m told she was annoyed and sitting by herself.)

and win in the second round. was knocked off in round 2 as lowest vote getter. (I’m told she was annoyed and sitting by herself.) Round 3: Tim Reed , Carl Perry , and Tom Pischke for 1 spot. Tim Reed top vote getter but not a majority, and Assistant Majority Leader Carl Perry was bumped off by his peers. That’s got to sting for the #2 Republican in the Senate.

, , and for 1 spot. Tim Reed top vote getter but not a majority, and Assistant Majority Leader was bumped off by his peers. That’s got to sting for the #2 Republican in the Senate. Round 4: Tom Pischke versus Tim Reed – Tie 16-16

Round 5: Tom Pischke versus Tim Reed #2 – another 16-16 tie.

With an unbroken 16-16 tie between Reed and Pischke, Round 6 is postponed until tomorrow.

There’s definitely a division in the caucus, with Ernie Otten in the catbird seat in the middle between the far right populists and the traditional Republican camps. And most of the hardest right being bumped.

Stay tuned. We’ll see if it goes to an experienced hand in Tim Reed, or “I hate Mitchell” Tom Pischke.