Gov. Noem Announces Details for Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced specific plans for the July 3rd fireworks event in celebration of Independence Day at Mount Rushmore. President Trump has announced his plans to attend the event as well.
“Following months of planning, I’m pleased to announce our specific plans for Mount Rushmore Fireworks on July 3,” said Governor Noem. “There’s truly no better place to celebrate America’s birthday. We’re excited that President Trump is coming to enjoy the show with us. He and the Department of the Interior have been great partners in bringing this celebration back to our great state and the entire nation.”
South Dakota has worked tirelessly with the Department of the Interior, including the National Parks Service, to ensure that this celebration is as safe and successful as possible.
“President Trump recognizes the celebration of our nation’s founding to be about our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag — the brave men and women of the United States Military,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. “Bringing an incredible firework display back to Mount Rushmore is for the American people and those who have made the United States the greatest country in the world, and I thank Governor Noem and the State of South Dakota for being wonderful partners in helping us make this possible.”
The South Dakota Department of Tourism has spearheaded planning for this event in collaboration between several agencies, including local, county, state, and federal officials.
“Now more than ever, South Dakota and our nation need something to look forward to, and we can’t think of a better event than celebrating our nation’s independence at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. We are very honored to be working with our partners at the Department of the Interior and the National Parks Service,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism. “Millions of people from around the globe will witness this incredible spectacular happening right in the heart of the beautiful Black Hills of The Mount Rushmore State.”
Details about the Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration, including how to attend, and answers to other FAQs can be found atwww.TravelSouthDakota.com/RushmoreFireworks. National Parks Service also conducted an environment assessment in preparation for the event, and that assessment can be found here.
###
He is the president of the United States of America whether you like it or not, so quit your whining. Obama was the one who disgraced our country as is evidenced by his spying on President Trump’s campaign along with Fast and Furious, his attacks on conservative groups through Lois Lerner and the IRS, his failure to protect Americans at Benhghazi, etc, etc.
At least President Trump loves our country unlike the last occupant of the Oval Office and many who voted for him.
Wow, step away from the FoxNews for your own sake.
Actually I’m part of the majority of Americans, many of them Republicans, who did not vote for this guy.
In a few months we can make him a former president.
Nothing celebrates freedom more than riot-geared Trumpcops bashing peaceful protesters’ heads after gassing them. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/04/opinion/trump-st-johns-church-protests.html
Well then you’re against Kristi Noem and you can just go live in Chy-nah.
Is she going to have storm troopers clear a path for her to make a stupid photo op?
He’s an impeached, disgraced loser. Even Thune hesitated to praise his protest response. I know he saw the graffiti’d up bathroom, I just hope he could read what it said.
> He’s an impeached disgraced loser. < Who lost in 2016, H Clinton or D Trump?
Who lost at the trade war, building a wall, pandemic handling, maga, repealing ACA, keeping associates out of prison? He is winning at making money from the position though, I’ll give him that. He can no longer control the narrative, who will be the last to jump ship?
How much longer till he loses “confidence” in Secretary Esper? Thank heaven for officers like him, Mattis, and Kelly who don’t want to be party to use of military against Americans.
I honestly wish she wasn’t so enamored of T. We could have done so much better.
I have many fond memories of the 3rd of July and he’s just the President to celebrate that day with fireworks.
As do I, but I’m not in the same boat with you on him being “just the President to celebrate that day with fireworks.” Romney, Kasich, Rubio, or Cruz would have been so much better than this reality TV actor. Look how divided the country is right now, and he’s doing nothing to unite us. Are we going to see Trumpcops on the Avenue of Flags?
His politcal misuse of both the military and the Bible this week have really soured me on Trump. Any way we can run Pence against sleepy Joe?
We better hope he steps aside for someone else to run because at this rate, senile Joe is going to win.
Wow, this brought out the left-wing USA haters.
Anyone who dodges the draft and continues to insult great leaders like Mattis doesn’t deserve respect. He is going to turn the military against himself and many vets are speaking out against him.
Did you see what Noem’s master strategist will do for 50 bucks?
https://mobile.twitter.com/DickyStock/status/1267261322758098944
Looks like we will be paying for a campaign rally. I’ll be doing my part and applying for tickets just so I can throw them in the garbage. Trump is a cancer on the republican party and we could do better. His Bible photo op is a disgrace and a threat to the rights of all Americans.
This was supposed to be about fireworks, but…
I guess the Trump haters are organized on here and repeating the media talking points. Maybe do a little investigation yourself. Do you really want to live in a country run by the people advocating for these criminals and violence?
No, I don’t want to live in a world where cops kill innocent people or rough up elderly people who need a cane to walk.
https://v.redd.it/bluggpblrz151
Or maybe you prefer those cops who pepper spray a peaceful protester and then shoot them point blank in the face with tear gas while they are defenseless and not a threat.
https://m.imgur.com/medV8y6
Or how about shooting innocent people standing on their porch?
https://streamable.com/u2jzoo
How about cops pepper spraying people through their windows on the 2nd floor?
https://v.redd.it/l0yq3023p2251
How about shooting an innocent woman walking home with groceries?
https://i.redd.it/ns0uj557x0251.jpg
How about throwing women to the ground for peacefully protesting?
https://mobile.twitter.com/whitney_hu/status/1266540710188195843?s=20
Sooooollo I’m supposed to keep people apart in my restaurant, limit occupancy but 7500 people shoulder for shoulder for hrs is fine here because………America ? Is the gov going to announce social distancing is no longer a recommendation or is that only in this instance? Confusing. Or calculating.
Or maybe the shooting of the free press?
https://v.redd.it/o3v8ps7rat151
Where is the outrage by all these posters for the at least four BLACK police officers killed by the rioters? Or for the innocent free elderly BLACK lady who was on the news trying to clean up after rioters destroyed her business? Or for the innocent BLACK man crying as the business he had spent his life buulding was destroyed? Or for the rest of the innocents who have been stabbed, shot, or beaten up, some ro death, by these wonderful protestors? Just who are you going to call for help after you have gotten the police defunded and thugs are breaking into your home and trying to rob and/or kill you? Of course you don’t believe in guns so you wouldn’t have that to protect yourself and family either.
There is plenty of outrage to go around. All of those things should anger you along with racism that is still prominent in our country. Your attempts to tie the actions of a few rioters to that of the majority of peaceful protesters shows your bias. I have more guns than you ever will and I stand with the protesters and all the cops who have condemned these acts. If you want safe cops, stop letting bad cops put them in danger. The fact you didn’t care until things got violent for those you care about is the majority of the problem. Start listening to those who are still be marginalized. You have to acknowledge you have privilege as a white man. You don’t worry about doing daily common tasks or fear for your life for simply existing.
You assume a lot about me, mostly wrong, but whatever. You think unless I march, shout slogans, hate the police, hate Trump, I don’t care. I think you are the one who has more than a smidgen of guilt for your assumed white privilege and are trying to assuage that guilt with righteous indignation.
I can chew gum at the same time.
I can also condemn the murder of George Floyd, cheer the arrest of a rogue Minneapolis cop and his cohorts, and appreciate the vast majority of great cops who get up and serve and protect all Americans no matter where they live.