Gov. Noem Announces Details for Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced specific plans for the July 3rd fireworks event in celebration of Independence Day at Mount Rushmore. President Trump has announced his plans to attend the event as well.

“Following months of planning, I’m pleased to announce our specific plans for Mount Rushmore Fireworks on July 3,” said Governor Noem. “There’s truly no better place to celebrate America’s birthday. We’re excited that President Trump is coming to enjoy the show with us. He and the Department of the Interior have been great partners in bringing this celebration back to our great state and the entire nation.”

South Dakota has worked tirelessly with the Department of the Interior, including the National Parks Service, to ensure that this celebration is as safe and successful as possible.

“President Trump recognizes the celebration of our nation’s founding to be about our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag — the brave men and women of the United States Military,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. “Bringing an incredible firework display back to Mount Rushmore is for the American people and those who have made the United States the greatest country in the world, and I thank Governor Noem and the State of South Dakota for being wonderful partners in helping us make this possible.”

The South Dakota Department of Tourism has spearheaded planning for this event in collaboration between several agencies, including local, county, state, and federal officials.

“Now more than ever, South Dakota and our nation need something to look forward to, and we can’t think of a better event than celebrating our nation’s independence at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. We are very honored to be working with our partners at the Department of the Interior and the National Parks Service,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism. “Millions of people from around the globe will witness this incredible spectacular happening right in the heart of the beautiful Black Hills of The Mount Rushmore State.”

Details about the Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration, including how to attend, and answers to other FAQs can be found atwww.TravelSouthDakota.com/RushmoreFireworks. National Parks Service also conducted an environment assessment in preparation for the event, and that assessment can be found here.

