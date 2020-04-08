Gov. Noem Proclaims Wednesday, April 8, 2020, as Statewide Day of Prayer
Encourages South Dakotans to Share Prayers on Social Media
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed Wednesday April 8, 2020, as a Statewide Day of Prayer.
“I’m encouraging all South Dakotans to join together to pray for an end to this pandemic,” said Noem. “We should pray for the success of our fight against this disease; for comfort to those who have suffered loss; and for strength to all those who continue this fight, both in South Dakota and around the world.”
As part of the Day of Prayer, Noem has encouraged South Dakotans to share their prayers on social media using the hashtag #PrayforSD.
“South Dakota will get through this together. Please share your prayers to encourage our fellow South Dakotans during this difficult time,” Noem continued.
To learn more about resources to fight COVID-19, please visit COVID.sd.gov.
###
O Great Noodly One! Awaken thee from thy drunken stupor and placeth upon us thy wriggling appendage that we may know now in these darkest of times that inaction dressed up as action cannot save us from thy saucy wrath. Blessed be the doctors, nurses, garbagemen, and Destinee, the meth-addicted tattooed gal behind the counter at Casey’s. Grant us the al dente wisdom to remain socially distant in this life so that we may know the joys of gathering near our friends and loved ones in the shadows of the great Beer Volcano and Stripper Factories of the afterlife. We beseech thee keep us warm in the moistness of your warm, meaty balls. Oh, yeah… and #PrayforSD
R’Amen.
It’s an absolute abomination that men and women have fought and died so that this reprobate has the right to pollute. These are the times that I struggle with His charge for us all to forgive.
Funny, I said the same thing about Gov. Noem. Alas, pirates aren’t known for their forgiveness.
No, men and women fought and died for Ike’s right to say that. It is offensive to me for the government to say we should pray (to their god, no doubt).
As a practicing Catholic, I find the idea that everyone must conform to our beliefs as an abomination. Be free and pray to whoever suits your religious ideology. That is what a free country is about.
I fought for the country, not religion.
I can see it’s not too difficult to trigger Ike into becoming a foaming at the mouth hater.
I don’t know why people who don’t pray are so bothered by people who do.
Save us, FSM.
There is real fear out there — not only about the virus, but about livelihoods. Just about every business is limping along, trying to figure how to keep the doors open and keep their employees. There’s no way to plan. It’s all day-to-day at this point. My hunch is, we’ll lose half our restaurants and most of our retail if this goes into June.
Prayer is a powerful thing. That’s why Ike mocks it.
My prayer to the does as much for me as yours does for you. His Spaghetti-and-Meatballness has blessed me with a PPP loan from the SBA. I only pray now that there’s beer at home in my fridge when I get off work today. I only feel bad for those who just didn’t pray hard enough for government hand-outs.
It’s quite apparent you do not believe in God or you would not be mocking the almighty. With that being said, you are free to do as you please but, answer this. What happens if you are wrong? If you are wrong and God is indeed real, what does that mean for you? I ask this respectfully because I know what awaits you and that is a permanent separation from Him as we were made for Him.
On a side note it kind of reminds me of when people say “Trump is not my President” because they dont like him or acknowledge him. It does not change the fact he is your president, acknowledgement, respect, or any other feeling do not change that fact. I liken it to God, he is your God whether you acknowledge him or not.
Just something to ponder, God Bless You sir!
A weird recitation of Pascal’s wager. And you don’t “know” what awaits you. You have strong faith and belief, and there isn’t anything wrong with that.
“ If you are wrong and God is indeed real, what does that mean for you?”
And what if you are wrong, and should have been worshiping Zeus all this time? But you don’t believe in Zeus, Ra, Enlil, Ahura Mazda, Odin, or literally thousands upon thousands of other gods. I just go one god further, so we’re a lot closer than you’d care to admit.
Ike – I asked you a question first, you are deflecting. One of the most famous Atheists of our time C.S Lewis came to Christ and wrote a booked called Mere Christianity, its worth a read and short. I mean this seriously and not trying to throw shade. What if you are wrong?
The list is long of reasons why I know GOD is not wrong and the GOD I serve is the only GOD that exists. If I were to say I was right it would insinuate I know all, which is not true. God is right and I follow him to the best of my exceedingly flawed abilities.
Pfft. I’m not wrong. Delude yourself all you want to help you sleep better at night and pretend you’re doing something by babbling nonsense at invisible non-existent sky men… just keep the f’ing government and public at-large out of it. I’ll be over here actually working to keep people in their jobs and placing my faith in the actions of others who do more than fold their hands and whisper platitudes.
Ike… Even with government help, many businesses will fail by the time the virus runs its course. I pray for the owners and employees and customers. Hopefully the Covid-19 infections and deaths are few. I pray for victims and their families.
And even though you deny the comfort and efficacy of faith, I’ll pray for you, too. May you meet Jesus.
Anonymous at 1:48 is Cliff Hadley.
This type of a conversation is alway so bizarre.
I believe in a God who made Heaven and Earth, a God who loves us, and a God whose Grace and Providence helps us navigate this temporal world. And because of this belief, I am inspired to do Good as an expression of gratitude. I pray like everything depends on God and do as if it all depends on me.
Others, like most of the posters above, do not believe as I do. What I don’t get is why their response to those who believe is so cynical and sarcastic. If for no other reason than to not be so cynical and sarcastic, being a believer seems like a better way to go through life.
Back to the matter at hand- Dear Lord, as I navigate this challenge before us, I ask for your bounty to come down on those who get sick, those who care for the sick, and those who love the sick. Amen
We have an illiterate orange philandering entitled mean-spirited putz for our president, and you don’t think anyone should be cynical?
Why does it bother you so much that we pray? We are not forcing you to do the same.
Found the strawman, Dorothy!
Did I tell you that you can’t pray? Pray all you like. My problem is with the Governor declaring a “day of prayer”. And while you scream that she didn’t specify to whom we’re supposed to pray, I’d prefer my governor just govern and leave the praying to individuals, families, and churches where it belongs. What’s Troy’s favorite line again? Oh yeah. “Virtue Signalling”.