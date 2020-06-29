Gov. Noem Rebukes SCOTUS Decision on June Medical
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem rebuked the United States Supreme Court’s decision on the June Medical case, which rejected a common-sense requirement that abortionists hold admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
“This decision is wrong for a number of reasons,” said Governor Noem. “Most importantly so because as Justice Thomas states, ‘The Constitution does not constrain the States’ ability to regulate or even prohibit abortion.’ The fight for life is unquestionably the right one. Every child is a gift from God. These unborn babies can feel, think, and hear in the womb. Our work doesn’t stop until abortion is eliminated completely.“
Governor Noem will continue fighting for the right to life of every person, born and unborn.
###
Roberts is a traitor to anything conservative. What do the dems have on him? Seems there are some lives that don’t matter, and most of those are black. Where is BLM on these lives????
A govt that can force you to carry a baby to term is a govt that can force you to abort a baby as well. I don’t like abortion and wish it wasn’t around, but I’m not going to give a govt the right to make that decision for me. Making abortion illegal would give the govt the ability to force one-child policies or to go the other direction if they so choose. If the govt down the road declares that you reproducing is a bad thing, they could force you to abort a child because you have up these rights when you wanted the govt to ban abortion for you. Be careful what you wish for.
You admit that it is a baby being carried, which is a life. So an individual has the right to choose to take that life but the government shouldn’t protect that life?
A govt that can protect a life can also take that life. If we give up the choice of abortion, we also give the govt the ability to force sterilize citizens in the same stroke. We make it legal for single child policies and the govt could force you to abort after your first child because you have them that authority. It’s not about putting it in terms of protecting life or not, it’s about giving that power to a govt who could change down the road. Roe vs wade was based on judicial precedent about sterilizing a mentally challenged individual which was deemed unconstitutional. Are you willing to put all your reproductive rights in the hands of your govt? That’s exactly what you will do if you overturn roe vs wade and that may fit your position now, but that may not be the case later.
Would you say a government depriving you of those liberties is worse than an abortionist depriving a child of ALL of his or her liberties?
And that there lies the debate. Can a govt forcibly take away my right to reproduce? If I say they can forcibly make me reproduce, I am agreeing to the prior as well. I would never have or support an abortion, but I also understand what we are giving up by allowing a govt to stop it.
I consider myself extremely pro-liberty, and you’re making better arguments than some here seem to realize, but is the mere POSSIBILITY of a government killing tens of millions of children sometime in the future really worse than the ACTUAL killing of tens of millions of children by abortionists?
It probably isn’t. I really don’t have an answer to it all. When looking into govt forced eugenics, it raises a lot of questions for me and those are the types of things a govt can decide on when we give up our reproductive rights. It isn’t just abortion like many try to make it sound. We lay the groundwork for the precedent needed for everything reproduction related.
Those seem to be valid concerns. I’m with the governor on this one, but thanks for your contributions to the discussion.
Thank you too. It’s refreshing to have a logical debate that doesn’t devolve into hate.
The Bible seems to indicate that God wants governments to avenge murder, and America’s founding document seems to agree that governments are instituted to secure the God-given right to life.
As Justice Thomas and Governor Noem point out, the Constitution leaves the regulation of abortion to the states, not the federal government. As Anonymous@2:04 suggests, increasing a government’s power to regulate reproduction increases its power to violate the right to life. That’s not a good argument for letting murder go unpunished, but it’s a good argument for keeping the federal government out of the states’ business.
Hogwash, pure and simple. That is a complete and separate human being that relies on its mother to fully develop in the womb. The only argument is the location of said baby. Once the baby is born, guess what it RELIES on its mother to feed it. This asinine argument on viability outside the womb is turned on its head when you use logic to dictated the baby cannot survie outside the womb without care.
We do not allow people to be murdered regardless of their age OR their ability to care for oneself. People can dress it up all the want but, its evil and no amount of “well the govt may force this (fill in issue) later and thats why I am against forcing someone to carry to term”. Just because its done in a Doctors office under sedation does not change the fact, its murder. Every single argument for Abortion is easily defeated using logic, reasoning, and common sense. Everyone has a right to life which is GOD GIVEN. People who support abortion, even using twisted logic talking about other rights will burn in eternity.. There is nothing more sick and depraved on this Earth then harming a child. May God have mercy on your soul and I hope you rethink your position very carefully.
No, you obviously aren’t looking at the issue entirely and aren’t worth the time to discuss it.
NIce comeback. I am looking at it clearly, there is NO justification for Abortion, period as its Murder.
No, you are looking at it emotionally.
Murder tends to be an emotional topic. Death is no joke and slicing and dicing arguments for this is wrong. Any logical person can see this outside of emotion.
So if the govt deems you have a trait we don’t want in society, you are ok with them forcing you to have a hysterctomy or having your testicals removed so you can’t reproduce? If they can force you to carry a child, they can force you to not be able to have a child. You can’t give them control of just the reproductive choices you want, it gives them control of all reproductive choices which is one of the main reasons why the ruling of Roe vs Wade was made.
To “Abortion is Wrong Period”:
Anonymous@2:04 doesn’t seem to be arguing in favor of harming children. He or she seems to be arguing that broad attempts to use government coercion to micromanage people’s lives could end up causing even more harm to children in the long run.
You’re welcome to disagree, but you’ll probably do a better job of advancing the pro-life cause if you’re more careful not to misrepresent the opposing arguments.
Apparently you’ve adopted several children and most with severe disabilities.
And yet the SCOTUS today decided not to hear a challenge to federal executions allowing those to go forward. Some lives don’t matter, right? Ugh.
It’s terrible, wrongful decisions like this that motivate South Dakota Right to Life (and the SDRTL PAC) to action. If you would like to make a difference to help protect women and unborn babies in SD, give our Executive Director, Dale Bartcher, a call.
We will not waver in defense of our State’s pro-woman and pro-life laws; and we will continue to do all we legally can to protect women in our state.
No Fred- you’re just out of touch with the silent majority of the State and the Country on this topic.
But it’s shameful how often you hold fundraisers for your political coffers on this issue of abortion. That’s a huge reason why the GOP is so opposed to it, it’s not ideological, but it’s because its campaign fundraising.
If you are so “pro-woman” why don’t you ever fight to protect the rights of women who are transgender? If you love and support women, you should be supporting trans-women as well. If you support black, Native Americans, and latinos, you should support black, two-spirit, and latinx LGBT+ people too. However you choose to cherry pick how supportive you are of these communities to only issues you can fundraise off of as exemplified by your post here.
Political hack as it’s best.
No such thing as a transgender woman, There’s either a woman or a man. check all the reports you want, no government or otherwise report cases of the flu or death as transgender. Transgender is a mental illness.
Please help explain this to me: The government should be able to tell a person to carry a baby to term, but the government should not be allowed to tell a person to wear a face mask. I mean this inquiry with sincerity, and I look forward to an earnest and thoughtful response.
Once you are born, it doesn’t matter if you live or die as long as it doesn’t depend on me without me choosing that. If you need healthcare, tough crap. Not my problem. You need food or housing? Not my problem. I shouldn’t have to do anything to protect you. If you fear the virus, stay home because you can’t force me to wear a mask. Sound about right?
An abortion creates two victims- mother and child. Compare it to a person who is committed for speaking about threatening their own life. You either cherish life or don’t. Thank you Governor Noem for cherishing life.
yet she’s pro-death penalty… isn’t all life sacred? Oh, thats right! Governor Noem and Freddy can’t fundraise off people who’ve committee serious crimes.
If you’re pro-life, it should be womb to tomb, not just until the time you’re born. It should also entail a proper education, health care, and the ability to compete in the job market.
How about personal responsibility. If you dont want a baby, I am pretty sure you can figure out what causes said baby. Either abstain, or use birth control before sex. Right now abortion is used mainly as birth control, and that is wrong. A baby is a separate human being, feeling, heart beating, brain; and abortion kills that life. If not murder, what do you call that?
Anyone who argues ANY position that Abortion should be Legal has minimal to zero moral compass. Here are some facts:
– If left unmolested the baby will continue to develop, interrupting that process is murder
– If a baby is allowed to leave the womb alive, it still requires care or it dies, this throws out the viability argument. Another argument against the viability defense is why not continue this logic to its natural conclusion to fully formed adults who are no longer viable. People on respirators, or unable to care for themselves should they be aborted
– My personal favorite “it’s just a clump of cells”. Any walking human being is also “just a clump of cells” scientifically speaking
– Rape and incest – This portion of the population does not even scratch 1% yet is used to justify abortion. Almost all abortions are a sh!tty post conception form of birth control and is just sick
– Babies have a heartbeat at 8 weeks, hair and nails and 12 weeks, this is clearly a tiny person and anyone with common sense knows this
– There are 3 Alternatives to Abortion. 1 – Dont have Sex, duh. 2 – Wait for Marriage to have kids. 3 – Adoption!!!!!
– The burden on society argument is not a justification to kill someone. Following this logic I recommend we round up the homeless, anyone on welfare, people in prison, and all politicians and have them put to death as they are a burden to society. Every last group I mean needs our tax dollars and efforts to keep them fed, clothed, and housed
– Another one of my favorite arguments from people who support Abortion. “I support someone’s right to do it but, I would never do that”. The reason people say this is they know deep down how wrong this is but, yet cannot seem to defend their position nor could they bring themselves to do it. You cannot have any conviction in something if you cannot bring yourself to do it.
Who’s up next!!! This topic infuriates me to no end the callousness in which one can discuss openly killing an innocent baby. The Dems are so sick to the point they are advocating 3rd Trimester and post birth abortions. Abortion is sick in itself and if you support this and have the stones, look up what it takes to abort a baby in the 3rd Trimester. It involves crushing the baby’s skull, and dismembering it the womb, then reassembling the parts after like a puzzle. Sick sick sick, I tell ya.
Mathew 18:6
“But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea”
Psalms 139:13
“For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb”
“Anyone who argues ANY position that Abortion should be Legal has minimal to zero moral compass.”
As a pro-life Christian myself, I regard that claim as untrue and unhelpful, and quotations from the Bible generally don’t blend well with anger-induced vulgar language.
You make some good points though. 🙂
Its Righteous Anger my friend. Jesus Christ was a controversial figure and said many things that infuriated the Pharisees, Romans, etc. I believe he called them Vipers and overturned the money-changing tables in the Temple. He was so hated he the Leaders of the day, rounded him up, tortured him, nailed him to a cross to die a painful death. Yes maybe I should not have used the word Sh!tty but, I would not call the most vulgar. Thank you for the correction, sir!!. We are truly living in some evil times and we are so surrounded by it
you do realize that Jesus didn’t write the Bible right? In fact it was man and it has constantly been changed over the last few hundreds of years? Hell, a word meaning homosexual didn’t appear in leviticus until 1946 and that just depends on which translation you use. In 1983 an American company called Biblica paid for a German translation of the Bible actually use of the word homosexual.
Man is flawed and I honestly believe none of us are truly smart enough to understand the complexities of the Bible. Yes, the commandments are great guidelines to try and live by, but the majority of people who claim to be religious… haven’t even read the bible themselves.
I’m also fairly certain that there is a reading of the bible that actually says not to wear your religion like a badge of honor, it shouldn’t be boasted about, but something deeply sincere and private.
Do you think it is okay for the government to mandate that people wear face masks? If so, why? If not, why?