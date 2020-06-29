Gov. Noem Rebukes SCOTUS Decision on June Medical

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem rebuked the United States Supreme Court’s decision on the June Medical case , which rejected a common-sense requirement that abortionists hold admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

“This decision is wrong for a number of reasons,” said Governor Noem. “Most importantly so because as Justice Thomas states, ‘The Constitution does not constrain the States’ ability to regu­late or even prohibit abortion.’ The fight for life is unquestionably the right one. Every child is a gift from God. These unborn babies can feel, think, and hear in the womb. Our work doesn’t stop until abortion is eliminated completely.“

Governor Noem will continue fighting for the right to life of every person, born and unborn.

