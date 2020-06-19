Gov Noem tweets in support of Juneteenth Day recognition

South Dakota prides itself on Freedom. Today, we commemorate #JuneteenthDay to remind ourselves that there was a time in our history that not all Americans were free. Let’s celebrate this important milestone toward achieving the American ideal: “all men are created equal.”
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 19, 2020
Slavery is not a skin color thing .. it’s an access to resources and opportunity thing. I’m not a fan of Holidays in any event. I would prefer to have days off when the weather is really nice. Maybe we could have something like 10 a year and call them sun-days.
Obvious Pandering makes the governor look weak.
Never heard of Juneteenth before. Now all of a sudden it’s a holiday?
Hop on the virtue signaling bandwagon. It’s what all the cool kids are doing!
all men are created equal… affirmative action?
Today it’s Juneteenth, tomorrow it’s Mt. Rushmore. When all the single statues of Jefferson and Washington are removed, where will the mob go next?
“George Washington was a slave owner and we need to call slave owners out for what they are whether we think they were protecting American freedom or not. He wasn’t protecting my freedom. I wasn’t someone, my ancestors weren’t deemed human beings to him and so to me I don’t care if it’s a George Washington statue or a Thomas Jefferson statue or a Robert E Lee statue, they all need to come down.” – Angela Rye.
It’s never going to be enough. The statues honoring our presidents scattered throughout Rapid City will be first, then onto Mt Rushmore.