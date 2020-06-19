Gov Noem tweets in support of Juneteenth Day recognition

  1. John Dale

    Slavery is not a skin color thing .. it’s an access to resources and opportunity thing. I’m not a fan of Holidays in any event. I would prefer to have days off when the weather is really nice. Maybe we could have something like 10 a year and call them sun-days.

  4. Anonymous

    all men are created equal… affirmative action?

    Today it’s Juneteenth, tomorrow it’s Mt. Rushmore. When all the single statues of Jefferson and Washington are removed, where will the mob go next?

    “George Washington was a slave owner and we need to call slave owners out for what they are whether we think they were protecting American freedom or not. He wasn’t protecting my freedom. I wasn’t someone, my ancestors weren’t deemed human beings to him and so to me I don’t care if it’s a George Washington statue or a Thomas Jefferson statue or a Robert E Lee statue, they all need to come down.” – Angela Rye.

    It’s never going to be enough. The statues honoring our presidents scattered throughout Rapid City will be first, then onto Mt Rushmore.

