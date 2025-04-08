Gov. Rhoden and Colleagues Thank President Trump

For Supporting Senate’s Amendment to the House Budget Resolution

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden and 21 fellow Republican governors wrote President Donald Trump to express their gratitude for his support of the Senate’s amendment to the House Budget Resolution. You can find the letter here.

“We are on your side in supporting the Senate’s amendment to the House budget resolution because we know that failure cannot be an option,” wrote Governor Larry Rhoden and his colleagues. “Congress must deliver to your desk a reconciliation bill that reinforces your executive actions and codifies in permanent law policies to secure the border, unleash American energy, restore military supremacy, fight wasteful spending, prevent a debilitating tax hike on working class Americans, and prevent a debt default.”

The Governors also thanked President Trump for the myriad of strong decisions he has already made on behalf of the American people.

“Your promises to reinstitute fiscal sanity, fight against the weaponization of the justice system, secure our borders, and achieve energy dominance are unmatched. As we have all seen, promises made, promises kept,” continued Governor Larry Rhoden and his colleagues. “Again, we thank you for supporting this budget so Congress can start putting pen to paper on the one, big, beautiful bill that will Make America Great Again.”

The budget resolution has passed both chambers and now awaits final consideration in the United States House of Representatives.

Governor Rhoden was joined in signing the letter by Indiana Governor Mike Braun, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

###