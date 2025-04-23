Gov. Rhoden Announces Bill Even as Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden announced that Bill Even will serve as the next Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). He will assume this position on May 2, 2025. You can find a picture of Bill Even here.

“South Dakota has built the strongest economy and the freest state in America, and GOED has been instrumental to those accomplishments,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “Bill Even is the right leader to continue driving our economy forward. Bill has as rich history of advocating for South Dakota’s economy, including for ag, our most important industry. I trust that Bill’s servant leadership will help us keep South Dakota Open for Opportunity.”

Joe Fiala will continue to lead in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, embracing a new role as the Deputy Commissioner.

“I am grateful for Joe’s continued service. He has been so crucial to GOED for years, and he will be an important partner to Bill in the future,” continued Governor Rhoden. “Together, Bill and Joe will help lead our economy towards even greater success.”

Bill Even has a long history of public service, having served as Secretary of Agriculture, Deputy Secretary of Tourism and State Development, Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, State Energy Policy Director, and Policy Advisor and Executive branch lobbyist for Former Governor Mike Rounds.

Bill holds an A.S. in Agricultural Production from Lake Area Technical Institute, a B.S. in Agricultural Business from South Dakota State University; and a Juris Doctorate from Drake University Law School. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer for the National Pork Board based in Des Moines, IA. Prior to his employment with the National Pork Board, Bill served as the Global Industry Relations Lead and Commercial Unit Lead for DuPont Pioneer.

“I want to thank Governor Rhoden for the opportunity to serve as Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development,” said Bill Even. “My great-grandfather homesteaded our family farm at Humboldt in Dakota Territory in 1884. He and his young wife came here seeking new opportunities, room to grow and to raise a family. I believe that pioneering spirit still exists in America and in South Dakota. I look forward to working with people who share that optimistic mindset and vision of making a life and a living in our great state.”

Bill and his wife, Janell, have three children and live in Tea, SD.

