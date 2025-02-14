Gov. Rhoden Announces Expansion of Highway Patrol in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden announced a major force expansion of the South Dakota Highway Patrol in the Sioux Falls area. This public safety enhancement was announced at a press conference at the Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus.

“This squad will support local law enforcement to fight crime and keep our communities safe,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “As Governor of South Dakota, it is my duty to protect the people of this great state. This new squad is long overdue, and I am confident that it will lead to a brighter future.”

The new squad, which will be comprised of one Sergeant and eight Troopers, will be paid for by the State Highway Fund.

The is the first time in 25 years that a force expansion of the Highway Patrol in Sioux Falls has occurred. Over the last 15 years, the Sioux Falls Police Department has added an additional 50 positions. In that same timeframe, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office force has nearly doubled, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s force has more than doubled.

“We greatly appreciate Governor Rhoden’s partnership and the State’s continued commitment to prioritize these investments to keep our communities safe and thriving,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. “As Sioux Falls and our surrounding communities continue to grow, collaborative investments in public safety must grow with it.”

Governor Rhoden was joined by Mayor Paul TenHaken, Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum, Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar, Minnehaha County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jeff Gromer, Secretary of Public Safety Bob Perry, and Colonel Casey Collins of the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

You can find a picture of Governor Rhoden announcing the expansion here.

