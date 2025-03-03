Gov. Rhoden Announces Habitat Conservation License Plate

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced the Habitat Conservation License Plate, which is now available for individuals to show their support of habitat conservation across the state.

“Habitat conservation is crucial to keep our animal populations strong and healthy and conserve South Dakota’s natural beauty. I look forward to seeing these new plates on the road,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “They will raise awareness for habitat management and also provide additional revenue to support conservation efforts.”

Habitat Conservation License Plates can be obtained at local courthouses, and there is no additional charge when renewing the plates. Like other specialty license plates, this plate is valid for three years.

“Habitat is the foundation of wildlife management. It is truly exciting for individuals to be able to show their support with every drive,” said GFP Secretary Kevin Robling. “We thank everyone for their support, and we look forward to seeing fellow habitat supporters on the road.”

Once a habitat conservation license plate is obtained, individuals will be able to select between four approved habitat decals, which include a deer, meadowlark, pasque flower, and pheasant. You can find the visuals of the license plate and decals here.

Habitat decals are $50 per set and can be purchased online at Go Outdoors South Dakota or at any Game, Fish and Parks office.

