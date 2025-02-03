Gov. Rhoden Announces Josie Harms as Press Secretary

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden announced that Josie Harms will serve as Press Secretary in the Governor’s Office. Her first day in the office will be February 6, 2025.

“Josie will bring a service mentality and a friendly demeanor to the Governor’s Office,” said Governor Rhoden. “She is a talented professional with a bright future. I trust that she will fulfill my commitment to treat the press with openness and responsiveness.”

Josie graduated from Bethel University with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and is working on a Master of Business Administration from Bethel University. She interned in the South Dakota Governor’s Office for two summers. During that time, she excelled in writing projects and provided excellent constituent services. She served as a Resident Assistant and Teaching Assistant at Bethel. She served as Communications Chair for “The 25,” a program for women in leadership.

“Thank you to Governor Rhoden for trusting me with this responsibility. I am incredibly honored to serve alongside a team of dedicated individuals who are committed to keeping South Dakota strong, safe, and free,” said Josie Harms. “As Press Secretary, my goal is to ensure our administration remains transparent, accessible, and responsive to the needs of every South Dakotan.”

Josie was the team captain of the cross country and track & field team at Bethel University and holds the school record in the steeplechase event.

A photo of Josie Harms can be found here.