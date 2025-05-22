Gov. Rhoden Announces Mark Wixon as BIT Commissioner

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden announced that Mark Wixon will serve as the new Bureau of Information and Technology (BIT) Commissioner, effective immediately. You can find a picture of Mark Wixon here.

“South Dakota relies on leaders like Mark Wixon to maintain a statewide legacy of strength, safety, and freedom,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “He is deeply committed to public service and has been a valuable asset to our state through his previous work with BIT. I trust that Mark will bring meaningful, strategic insight to the table as we serve the people of South Dakota.”

Mark Wixon has over 30 years of IT experience and currently serves as the Director of Agency Application Support with BIT. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Dakota. Throughout his career, Wixon has served in various leadership roles at Black Hills Energy, including Sr. Manager IT Security Governance and Risk Management, Director of IT Governance, and Director of Business Applications.

South Dakota was honored as an Innovation Champion by the Consumer Technology Association earlier this year.

Wixon has a reputation for building strong alliances with business leaders by effectively translating complex IT and cybersecurity concepts into business objective-driven technology decisions. He has served in various volunteer roles at Black Hills Federal Credit Union and is currently the Chairman of the Board.

“I am grateful to Governor Rhoden for this opportunity to serve the people of South Dakota,” continued Mark Wixon. “My career in IT has been driven by the philosophy that innovative technology solutions can drive positive outcomes and enhance business performance. I look forward to continuing this mission and achieving great results for the agencies which serve this great State.”

Mark Wixon and his wife, Deb, have two adult children. Together, they enjoy traveling and spending time in the great outdoors.

