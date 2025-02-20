Gov. Rhoden Announces Senior Chief Jeremiah Schneider as Secretary of Veteran Affairs

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden announced that Senior Chief Jeremiah Schneider will serve as the new Secretary of Veteran Affairs. He will assume this new position on March 6, 2025. You can find a photo of Senior Chief Schneider here.

“Senior Chief Jeremiah Schneider is a hard-working professional with strong leadership skills,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “He has served his country wholeheartedly for many years, and I am confident that he will work diligently with me to keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free.”

Senior Chief Schneider was born and raised in Wentworth, South Dakota. In May 1995, he enlisted in the United States Navy, turning down a baseball scholarship in favor of serving his country. Senior Chief Schneider currently serves as the Deputy Senior Enlisted Leader for Expeditionary Medical Facility Camp Pendleton and the CEO of Bethel Lutheran Home.

“I want to thank Governor Larry Rhoden for the honor of nominating me as the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs,” said Senior Chief Jeremiah Schneider. “I will approach this position with the same determination, vigor, and love of country that I have in my naval and civilian careers. I have been and will continue to be an Advocate for the State of South Dakota, our Governor, and our Veterans.”

Senior Chief Schneider’s personnel awards include the Navy Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the Joint Service Commendation Medal. He is also Seabee Combat Warfare qualified.

Senior Chief Schneider is married with four children and currently resides in Southeastern South Dakota.

###