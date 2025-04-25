Gov. Rhoden Appoints David Wheeler to 3rd Judicial Circuit Court

Seeks Public Input to Fill District 22 Senate Seat

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden announced that he appointed David Wheeler to be a circuit judge in the Third Circuit, a vacancy that will be open upon the retirement of Presiding Judge Greg Stoltenburg. Wheeler resigned from his seat in the South Dakota State Senate yesterday.

“I’ve gotten to know David through the last several years as a senator when I was President of the Senate,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “He believes in our institutions and in upholding the rule of law as written, not as one may think it should be written. I am confident David will represent the judicial branch with the same integrity, work ethic, and passion that he did in the Senate.”

David Wheeler grew up in Huron, SD. He obtained his undergraduate degree, masters, and juris doctorate from the University of South Dakota. David entered private practice and is currently a partner at the Blue, Wheeler and Banks LLP. David has served many roles, including prosecuting and public defense. He was elected in 2020 as a state senator and was serving his third term for District 22 prior to his resignation.

“Public service is very important to me. It has been my honor to serve the people of South Dakota as a state senator,” said David Wheeler. “I am incredibly grateful to Governor Rhoden for the opportunity to serve the people in this new role as a circuit court judge. As a judge, it will be my job to apply the law fairly and equally without regard for politics or personal beliefs.”

David is married to Kristin Wheeler, who is a high school counselor, and they live in Huron with their three children. A photo of David Wheeler can be found here.

The Third Circuit consists of the counties of Beadle, Brookings, Clark, Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Miner, Moody, and Sanborn.

The appointment leaves an open seat in the state Senate. Governor Rhoden requests public input on filling the District 22 opening. Those wishing to be considered for the vacancy in the state Senate, or to offer nominations, should email [email protected]. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, resume, cover letter, and letters of recommendation. All nomination materials must be submitted by May 16, 2025.

