Gov. Rhoden Appoints Jack Kolbeck to District 13 House Seat

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden appointed Jack Kolbeck to the open House seat for District 13, which includes portions of Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. You can find a photo of Kolbeck here.

“I worked with Jack for years as presiding officer of the State Senate,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “He has a steady head on his shoulders and will be a strong partner to keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free.”

Kolbeck served District 13 in the State Senate from 2017 to 2024, including as Majority Whip from 2023-2024. He has worked for more than 50 years in the malt beverage industry and has been the Key Accounts Manager for Beal Distributing since 2002. He graduated from South Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science in 1974.

Kolbeck serves as a board member and Region 8 Director for the National Beer Distributors. He is a board member and past president of the South Dakota Beer Distributors Association. He is a board member of both Call to Freedom and the Abbott House of Sioux Falls. He is president of the 50-and-over Sioux Falls Men’s Slowpitch softball league.

“I want to thank Governor Rhoden for appointing me to the District 13 open seat to the House of Representatives,” said Jack Kolbeck. “I look forward to working with Governor Rhoden and Lieutenant Governor Venhuizen. I appreciate all the support I received from so many people on my behalf.”

Jack has been married to his wife Muriel for 46 years. They have 3 children Kimberly, Jacquelyn, and Alex. They have 10 grandchildren. They have been residents in Sioux Falls for 50 years. They have been members of Central Church since 1978.

