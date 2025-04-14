Gov. Rhoden Appoints James Halverson and Eric Johannsen to the Second Century Habitat Fund Board

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden announced the appointment of James Halverson and Eric Johannsen to the Second Century Habitat Fund Board. The Second Century Habitat Fund, Inc is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that works to educate landowners on the importance of grassland to improve pheasant habitat in South Dakota.

“I am proud of James Halverson and Eric Johannsen’s commitment to protecting both our land and our thriving pheasant populations,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “South Dakota’s strong heritage of pheasant hunting is unmatched, and the beautiful habitats across our state are ripe with countless sporting opportunities. James, Eric, and the other members of the Second Century Habitat Fund will keep it that way for generations to come.”

James Halverson is a first-generation calf producer and ranch owner with degrees in Agriculture Education, Animal Science, and Rangeland Ecosystem Management. He has served on multiple Game, Fish and Park Wildlife Task Force Committees and has a strong history of successful legislative efforts and collaboration. Halverson also has a proven record of leadership, having served as Director of External Affairs and Government Relations for NewsCenter1 Media Group and Executive Director for the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.

“I am deeply humbled and honored by Governor Rhoden’s appointment. I’ve come to hold a belief that habitat conservation and productive agricultural lands are not diametrically opposed; in fact, with active land management and proper incentives, they enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship,” said James Halverson. “It is my aim to bring conservationists, land managers, sportsmen, and agriculturists together. I’m excited to be part of the team making a difference for the next generations of all who enjoy the wonderful outdoors South Dakota has to offer.”

Halverson is a proud husband, father, and Jackrabbit Alumni. He is also an award-winning professional rangeland evaluator. You can find a picture of James Halverson here.

Eric Johannsen graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in Agricultural Business and Animal Science. He farms and raises cattle with his family near Tolstoy, SD, and previously served as a Financial Advisor for Principal Financial Group. In 2014, Johannsen was named the SD Pheasants Forever Conservationist of the Year. He is also the recipient of several awards, including the 2nd Century Habitat Fund Stewardship Award and the HuntFish SD Habitat Stewardship Award.

“I’m honored to be selected to serve on the Board of Directors for the Second Century Habitat Fund. I look forward to applying my experience as a conservation-oriented farmer and rancher to continue elevating ring-necked pheasants and grassland habitat as a colorful barometer of environmental health throughout our wonderful state,” said Eric Johannsen. “When farmers, ranchers, and landowners utilize conservation practices in tandem with production agriculture, it helps make South Dakota a destination for hunters and a wonderful place to raise a family.”

Johannsen has been married to his wife, Tina, for 19 years. Together, they have three daughters. You can find a picture of Eric Johannsen here.

