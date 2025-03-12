Gov. Rhoden Appoints Jim Dover and Jamie Stucky to the Board of Technical Education

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the Senate approved Governor Larry Rhoden’s appointment of James “Jim” Dover and Jamie Stucky to the South Dakota Board of Technical Education.

“Jim Dover and Jamie Stucky will bring strategic vision and strong leadership skills to the Board of Technical Education,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “I am confident that they will help fulfill my mission to keep South Dakota Open for Opportunity, especially when it comes to opportunities for South Dakotans to get into the career of their dreams.”

Dover holds a bachelor’s degree in bacteriology from the University of Idaho and a master’s of hospital administration from the University of Minnesota. He currently serves as the President and CEO of Avera Health and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“I am honored and grateful to Governor Rhoden for this appointment to the South Dakota Board of Technical Education. It is a privilege to serve and support the vital role that our technical colleges play in developing a strong workforce,” said Jim Dover. “In health care, workforce readiness is critical, and I am continually impressed by the quality of graduates who choose to pursue their education and careers right here in South Dakota. I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of our students, our institutions, and our communities.”

Dover’s strong depth of health care leadership encompasses 40 years’ experience. Prior to his current position, he served in leadership roles for Sparrow Health in Lansing, MI; Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, IL; Daughters of Charity Health System in Los Altos Hills, CA; St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, CO; and several additional health systems on the West Coast.

Jim Dover and his wife, Maria, have four adult children. He enjoys spending time with his family, participating in outdoor activities, and playing tennis. You can find a photo of Jim Dover here.

Jamie Stucky lives in Lennox and works as the Senior Director of Clinical Learning Strategies at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls. She has been a registered nurse at Sanford Health for nearly 20 years, working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, ambulatory care, health care accreditation, nursing professional development, and academic-practice partnerships. Stucky earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mount Marty College in 2005 and a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from the University of South Dakota in 2017.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Governor Rhoden for appointing me to the South Dakota Board of Technical Education. I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the state of South Dakota alongside the esteemed members of this board and to help guide the future of our state’s technical education programs,” said Jamie Stucky. “I will approach this position by utilizing my background in healthcare, but also by using a spirit of collaboration and a growth mindset to help maximize the impact of working on a team with diverse background and experiences.”

Over the past decade, Stucky has collaborated with academic partners across South Dakota to support clinical placements and has participated in Build Dakota student interviews and signing day events. She also serves on the Nursing Advisory Board at Southeast Technical College. You can find a photo of Jamie Stucky here.

###