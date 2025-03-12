Gov. Rhoden Appoints Miles Beacom and Griffin Petersen to the Board of Regents

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the Senate confirmed Governor Rhoden’s appointment of Miles Beacom and Griffin Petersen to the South Dakota Board of Regents.

“Miles and Griffin have both shown exceptional leadership in all walks of life,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “They are dedicated problem solvers, and I am confident that their service will lead our universities towards a brighter future.”

Miles K. Beacom is a graduate of Dakota State University, and he has served as Chief Executive Officer of PREMIER Bankcard since 1993. Under his leadership, PREMIER Bankcard has gone from serving 30,000 cardholders to more than 2 million customers nationwide. In 2006, the University of South Dakota in Vermillion named its School of Business in honor of Beacom.

Beacom currently serves on the Board of Directors for PREMIER Bankcard, LLC, First PREMIER Bank, United National Corporation, and is serving as the 2025 President of the Board of the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. He also serves on the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship Board, the Sioux Empire United Way, the Sanford Health International, the Dakota State University Foundation, the Catholic Diocese for Eastern South Dakota, and the USD Beacom School of Business Advisory Board.

“I would like to thank Governor Rhoden for this tremendous opportunity to serve on the Board of Regents. The success of our public universities over the past couple of decades is truly remarkable,” said Miles Beacom. “Our universities must remain nimble to change in this fast-paced technology environment that we are in today, and it is our responsibility to provide the tools our graduates need to be successful in this ever-changing job market. I have a lot to learn from the current Regents and universities, and I look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Beacom and his wife Lisa have three daughters, one son, and two grandchildren. You can find a picture of Miles Beacom here.

Griffin Petersen is a junior at the University of South Dakota studying political science and criminal justice, with a minor in history. He hails from the small town of Onida, SD, and he has served USD’s student body as a Student Government Association Senator since his freshman year. Petersen stays active on campus through his involvement as President of the USD College Republicans and as President of his fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha.

“I want to thank Governor Rhoden for giving me the honor of serving as the student representative on the South Dakota Board of Regents. Our state universities have seen tremendous growth over the years as students from all over the world continue to choose South Dakota as the place to get a quality education for an affordable price,” said Griffin Petersen. “I have experienced firsthand how valuable our higher education system is because I see it in the students, faculty, and staff who step foot on our campuses every day. I look forward to helping the Board continue this level of growth and serve as a strong and passionate voice for the 36,000 students who attend our state colleges and universities.”

Petersen served as an intern for both of South Dakota’s U.S. Senators out in Washington, DC, last summer. He also served as an intern for the South Dakota State House of Representatives during the 98th Legislative Session. You can find a photo of Griffin Petersen here.

