

Gov. Rhoden Appoints Tim Czmowski to District 6 House Seat

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden announced the appointment of Tim Czmowski to the open House seat for District 6, which includes portions of Lincoln County. You can find a photo of Czmowski here.

“It is my honor to appoint Tim Czmowski,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “He will bring a servant heart, creativity, and a strong work ethic to this role.”

Tim Czmowski graduated from South Dakota State University and was named a Distinguished Alumnus in 2023. He served in the South Dakota Army National Guard for 10 years and was recognized as the “Battalion Soldier of the Year” in 1986.

Czmowski has over 40 years of experience in the cheese industry. He currently serves as the Assistant Chief Judge of the United States and World Cheese Contests and the President and Technical Consultant at CheeseWorld, LLC. Czmowski also served as the Chairman of the Grant County (SD) Republican Party from 1998 to 2004.

“I am grateful for Governor Rhoden trusting my abilities and giving me the privilege to serve the people of District 6 and South Dakota,” said Tim Czmowski. “I will approach these duties similar to my past business and public service experience. I believe in clear, open communications to gather information from all perspectives to determine the best decision amongst the choices available.”

Czmowski has been married to his wife Patty for nearly 40 years. Together, they have 4 adult children and 3 grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoys golfing, pheasant hunting, gardening, and woodworking.

