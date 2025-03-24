Gov. Rhoden Asks Attorney General Bondi and ATF Director Patel to Streamline Firearms and Silencer Purchases
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden sent a letter to United States Attorney General Pam Bondi and Kash Patel, Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), asking them to eliminate the seven-day waiting period to purchase a firearm or associated accessories, including silencers, over state lines. You can find the letter here.
“I simply ask that you strike the seven-day waiting period so that law-abiding Americans, who have already undergone a Brady background check, can exercise their Second Amendment rights without unnecessary delay,” said Governor Rhoden.
Governor Rhoden’s request is in response to President Donald J. Trump’s executive order “Protecting Second Amendment Rights” in which he orders AG Bondi to “examine all orders, regulations, guidance, plans, international agreements, and other actions of executive departments and agencies (agencies) to assess any ongoing infringements of the Second Amendment rights of our citizens.”
On day one of his Open for Opportunity tour, Governor Rhoden visited Silencer Central, the nation’s largest manufacturer and distributer of firearms suppressors. During his visit, CEO Brandon Maddox informed him that an outdated federal rule from the 1960s is imposing an arbitrary seven-day waiting period before they can ship their products. Governor Rhoden’s letter specifically asks US Attorney General Pam Bondi and ATF Director Kash Patel to review 27 CFR § 478.96 and eliminate the seven-day waiting period.
“In South Dakota, we treasure the Second Amendment,” concluded Governor Rhoden. “We have taken greater actions to defend this basic constitutional freedom than any other state. And we are glad to have allies in the Trump Administration who are eager to advance this freedom for the American people.”
Governor Rhoden signed this letter, along with several pro-Second Amendment bills, at Boyd’s Gunstocks in Mitchell. You can find a picture him signing the letter here.
###
5 thoughts on “Gov. Rhoden Asks Attorney General Bondi and ATF Director Patel to Streamline Firearms and Silencer Purchases”
Legit question from a gun owner. Not sure I have undersand the need for a silencer to begin with, but if I do, why would I need it so quickly that I could not wait 7 days to get it?
Contrary to what Hollywood and video games depict, silencers don’t silence a gun (except for subsonic .22lr rounds and even then fired from specific firearms) they simply reduce the noise level from “instantly ear damaging” decibels to “damaged after prolonged exposure”. In most European countries you can buy a silencer over the counter with very few questions asked, as shooting without a silencer is highly frowned upon over there.
he wants us to be on an even footing with criminals who can get their guns and silencers with no waiting period. probably.
Sounds logical.
Wow! Another dumb-ass answer from enquirer/uncurious/enquiocrat/brad/whoever he calls himself today. got any documentation for that claim? Studies, data, etc? Or is this just another one of your statements that you “feel” is correct and is actually wrong…as they usually are?