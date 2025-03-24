Gov. Rhoden Asks Attorney General Bondi and ATF Director Patel to Streamline Firearms and Silencer Purchases

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden sent a letter to United States Attorney General Pam Bondi and Kash Patel, Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), asking them to eliminate the seven-day waiting period to purchase a firearm or associated accessories, including silencers, over state lines. You can find the letter here.

“I simply ask that you strike the seven-day waiting period so that law-abiding Americans, who have already undergone a Brady background check, can exercise their Second Amendment rights without unnecessary delay,” said Governor Rhoden.

Governor Rhoden’s request is in response to President Donald J. Trump’s executive order “Protecting Second Amendment Rights” in which he orders AG Bondi to “examine all orders, regulations, guidance, plans, international agreements, and other actions of executive departments and agencies (agencies) to assess any ongoing infringements of the Second Amendment rights of our citizens.”

On day one of his Open for Opportunity tour, Governor Rhoden visited Silencer Central, the nation’s largest manufacturer and distributer of firearms suppressors. During his visit, CEO Brandon Maddox informed him that an outdated federal rule from the 1960s is imposing an arbitrary seven-day waiting period before they can ship their products. Governor Rhoden’s letter specifically asks US Attorney General Pam Bondi and ATF Director Kash Patel to review 27 CFR § 478.96 and eliminate the seven-day waiting period.

“In South Dakota, we treasure the Second Amendment,” concluded Governor Rhoden. “We have taken greater actions to defend this basic constitutional freedom than any other state. And we are glad to have allies in the Trump Administration who are eager to advance this freedom for the American people.”

Governor Rhoden signed this letter, along with several pro-Second Amendment bills, at Boyd’s Gunstocks in Mitchell. You can find a picture him signing the letter here.

