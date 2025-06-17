Gov. Rhoden Celebrates South Dakota’s Reaffirmed AAA Credit Rating

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden celebrated Moody’s reaffirmation of South Dakota’s AAA credit rating.

“Receiving a reaffirmed AAA credit rating is proof that South Dakota remains Open for Opportunity,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “Our state’s commonsense regulations and responsible spending are leading our state towards long-term success. My Administration will continue to make informed financial decisions, manage taxpayer dollars wisely, and preserve our state’s financial strength.”

Moody’s highlighted South Dakota’s steady economy growth, continued in-migration, strong liquidity, and healthy financial operations as key factors in our state’s financial success.

“South Dakota continues to stand out among US states in terms of its very healthy finances and its low debt, pension and fixed cost liabilities,” wrote Moody’s. “These will remain long-term credit strengths that bolster the state’s capacity to attend to unforeseen challenges.”

South Dakota’s rating outlook remains stable. Our fiscal conservatism, commonsense regulatory policies, and record unemployment rates will ensure South Dakota’s economic success continues for generations to come.

