Gov. Rhoden Celebrates the Return of Fireworks to Mount Rushmore

PIERRE, S.D. – This President’s Day, Governor Larry Rhoden celebrated the return of fireworks to Mount Rushmore. This past Friday, Governor Rhoden and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum agreed that fireworks will return to Mount Rushmore for America’s 250th birthday in 2026.

“We are ready to throw the biggest birthday party ever for the United States of America,” declared Governor Larry Rhoden. “Thank you to Secretary Burgum for helping us bring this historic event to life. Our nation’s 250th birthday will draw the attention of the entire world, reminding us just how proud we are to be Americans.”

Mount Rushmore is a national memorial under the control of the United States Department of the Interior. Fireworks were last set off at Mount Rushmore in celebration of Independence Day in 2020. In years since, the Biden Administration rejected requests to continue the fireworks celebration.

Governor Rhoden recently invited President Trump to attend this fantastic celebration. He made this invitation in a letter to the President, which you can find here.

“South Dakota is excited to work with your administration to bring back the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration for Independence Day,” wrote Governor Larry Rhoden. “I trust that you will work closely with us to make it happen, and we cannot wait to see you there.”

Governor Rhoden looks forward to partnering with the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday (Task Force 250) to make this historic event possible.

###