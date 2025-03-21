Gov. Rhoden Establishes Child Support Commission
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden established the Child Support Commission. This commission is made possible through Executive Order 2025-02.
“One of my biggest priorities is to keep South Dakotans safe – especially our kids. Children deserve love and support from both parents,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “Establishing this commission ensures that children receive the support they deserve in a way that is fair, balanced, and reflective of real circumstances.”
Governor Rhoden has appointed and commissioned the following individuals to serve on the Child Support Commission:
- Paul Ries;
- Rhyann Gaddis Cudmore;
- Judge Eric Strawn;
- Secretary Matt Althoff;
- Christi Weideman;
- Tom Weerheim;
- Senator Amber Hulse; and
- Representative Mike Stevens.
The Child Support Commission is administered by the Department of Social Services.
