Gov. Rhoden Establishes Child Support Commission

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden established the Child Support Commission. This commission is made possible through Executive Order 2025-02.

“One of my biggest priorities is to keep South Dakotans safe – especially our kids. Children deserve love and support from both parents,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “Establishing this commission ensures that children receive the support they deserve in a way that is fair, balanced, and reflective of real circumstances.”

Governor Rhoden has appointed and commissioned the following individuals to serve on the Child Support Commission:

Paul Ries;

Rhyann Gaddis Cudmore;

Judge Eric Strawn;

Secretary Matt Althoff;

Christi Weideman;

Tom Weerheim;

Senator Amber Hulse; and

Representative Mike Stevens.

The Child Support Commission is administered by the Department of Social Services.

