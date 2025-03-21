Gov. Rhoden Establishes Child Support Commission

Gov. Rhoden Establishes Child Support Commission

PIERRE, S.D. –  Today, Governor Larry Rhoden established the Child Support Commission. This commission is made possible through Executive Order 2025-02.

“One of my biggest priorities is to keep South Dakotans safe – especially our kids. Children deserve love and support from both parents,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “Establishing this commission ensures that children receive the support they deserve in a way that is fair, balanced, and reflective of real circumstances.”

Governor Rhoden has appointed and commissioned the following individuals to serve on the Child Support Commission:

  • Paul Ries;
  • Rhyann Gaddis Cudmore;
  • Judge Eric Strawn;
  • Secretary Matt Althoff;
  • Christi Weideman;
  • Tom Weerheim;
  • Senator Amber Hulse; and
  • Representative Mike Stevens.

The Child Support Commission is administered by the Department of Social Services.

