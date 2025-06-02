Gov. Rhoden Establishes the Governor’s Resilience and Infrastructure Task Force

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed Executive Order 2025-06 , which establishes the Governor’s Resilience and Infrastructure Task Force (GRIT).

“I am committed to keeping South Dakota strong, safe, and free for generations to come,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “We pray that the most challenging circumstances will never arise, but we are preparing so that South Dakota can face such situations with determination, resilience, and grit.”

The GRIT task force will serve as a strategic advisory body to develop policy recommendations, assess risks and vulnerabilities, and support long-term planning and investment in critical infrastructure systems across our state.

The GRIT task force will include the following members appointed by the Governor:

Representatives from state agencies for public safety, military, cybersecurity, water and wastewater, transportation, or other agencies as designated by the Governor;

Members from industry, utilities, the private sector, and academia; and

Subject matter experts in cybersecurity, emergency management, and critical infrastructure.

The task force will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Tony Venhuizen, and Adjutant General Mark Morrell will serve as vice chair.

“The GRIT task force is a proactive step forward to ensure that our state is equipped with strong infrastructure systems that can weather even the most turbulent of times,” said Lt. Governor Tony Venhuizen. “I am honored by Governor Rhoden’s appointment, and I look forward to working with General Morrell to lead this crucial effort.”

“I am grateful for Governor Rhoden’s leadership and proactive decision to strengthen our critical infrastructure systems,” said Adjutant General Mark Morrell. “Protecting the people of South Dakota is of utmost importance, and due to the sensitive and secure nature of GRIT, prudent thought will be given to the details we are able to share with the public.”

This task force supports President Trump’s Executive Order 14239, “Achieving Efficiency Through State and Local Preparedness,” which empowers state and local governments to play a more active role in national resilience and preparedness.

###