Gov. Rhoden Invites President Trump to Mount Rushmore Fireworks

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden invited President Donald J. Trump “to come to Mount Rushmore for Independence Day in 2026 to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday with fireworks.” He made this invitation in a letter to the President, which you can find here.

“We are ready to throw the biggest birthday party ever for the United States of America. And there is no better place to do it than Mount Rushmore,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “I trust that you will work closely with us to make it happen, and we cannot wait to see you there.”

Governor Rhoden pointed to President Trump’s recent announcement of the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday (Task Force 250) and the confirmation of former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as Secretary of the Interior as positive developments that will help make this event happen.

“We relish the opportunity to work with both Secretary Burgum and Task Force 250 to plan a celebration that will draw the attention of the entire nation and the world,” continued Governor Rhoden.

In 2020, former-Governor Kristi Noem and President Trump restored the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration for the first time in more than a decade. The Biden Administration rejected any requests to hold the event in subsequent years.

Governor Rhoden looks forward to working with the Trump Administration once again to restore this fantastic celebration.

###