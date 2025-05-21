Gov. Rhoden Requests Partnership between Highway Patrol and ICE

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden sent a letter of intent requesting a Memorandum of Agreement to allow the South Dakota Highway Patrol to assist in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) actions to keep America safe. He sent this letter to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and the Acting Director of ICE Todd Lyons. You can find the letter here.

“We are proud of ICE’s work to keep Americans safe and remove illegal alien criminals,” wrote Governor Larry Rhoden. “My recent visit to the Southern Border revealed just how vast your task is, so I am offering the assistance of our South Dakota Highway Patrol to aide in your enforcement operations.”

Governor Rhoden recently visited the South Dakota National Guard soldiers stationed at the Southern Border in Eagle Pass, Texas. His trip included touring the border through several mediums and receiving briefings from the South Dakota National Guard and U.S. Border Patrol.

Governor Rhoden specifically requested the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s participation in the Task Force Model pursuant to 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

ICE is a component of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which is led by former South Dakota Governor and current Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

“Given our state agency’s current relationship with ICE, this partnership will enable us to better serve and meet the needs of South Dakota,” continued Governor Larry Rhoden. “This agreement will enable the Highway Patrol to assist in the identification and apprehension of illegal aliens who may pose a risk to public safety in South Dakota. I look forward to your speedy endorsement of this request in hopes of moving forward to keep South Dakotans – and all Americans – safe.”

This partnership would align with the first bill that Governor Rhoden signed into law: Senate Bill 7, which banned sanctuary cities in South Dakota. Governor Rhoden will continue to take decisive actions to keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free.

