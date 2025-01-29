Gov. Rhoden Seeking Applications for District 13 Vacancy

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden requested public input on filling a legislative vacancy for the House of Representatives in District 13. This morning, Governor Rhoden announced Tony Venhuizen as his selection for Lieutenant Governor, and Venhuizen resigned his seat in the House of Representatives.

Those wishing to be considered for the vacancy in the House of Representatives, or to offer nominations, should email Ryan Brunner at [email protected]. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, resume, cover letter, and letters of recommendation. All nomination materials must be submitted by 5:00 pm CT on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

