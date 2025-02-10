Gov. Rhoden Signs 14 Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed the following 14 bills into law:

SB 1 updates references to certain federal motor carrier regulations;

SB 2 increases civil penalties for commercial driver violations;

SB 5 permits a sheriff to charge a fee for service of process, whether service is completed or not;

SB 10 shortens the time before records of a Governor or a lieutenant governor are opened to the public;

SB 13 clarifies the enactment and effective date of a measure initiated or referred within a political subdivision;

SB 30 removes outdated provisions within the insurance code;

SB 36 repeals the oath requirement for an application for a lodging establishment, campground, food service establishment, or mobile food service establishment license;

SB 38 modifies requirements for a vehicle approaching a vehicle that is stopped or occupying the shoulder of the highway with warning lights flashing;

SB 39 revises the description of highways included in the state trunk highway system;

SB 40 revises Department of Transportation regulatory authority regarding aeronautics;

SB 41 clarifies the minimum age requirements for a hunting license;

HB 1011 revises provisions related to the stenographic recording of certain proceedings;

HB 1022 prohibits the misbranding of any cell-cultured protein product; and