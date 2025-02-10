Gov. Rhoden Signs 14 Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed the following 14 bills into law:
- SB 1 updates references to certain federal motor carrier regulations;
- SB 2 increases civil penalties for commercial driver violations;
- SB 5 permits a sheriff to charge a fee for service of process, whether service is completed or not;
- SB 10 shortens the time before records of a Governor or a lieutenant governor are opened to the public;
- SB 13 clarifies the enactment and effective date of a measure initiated or referred within a political subdivision;
- SB 30 removes outdated provisions within the insurance code;
- SB 36 repeals the oath requirement for an application for a lodging establishment, campground, food service establishment, or mobile food service establishment license;
- SB 38 modifies requirements for a vehicle approaching a vehicle that is stopped or occupying the shoulder of the highway with warning lights flashing;
- SB 39 revises the description of highways included in the state trunk highway system;
- SB 40 revises Department of Transportation regulatory authority regarding aeronautics;
- SB 41 clarifies the minimum age requirements for a hunting license;
- HB 1011 revises provisions related to the stenographic recording of certain proceedings;
- HB 1022 prohibits the misbranding of any cell-cultured protein product; and
- HB 1049 updates the official code of laws.
Governor Rhoden has signed 15 bills into law this legislative session.
