Gov. Rhoden Signs 14 Bills into Law 

PIERRE, S.D. –  Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed the following 14 bills into law: 

  • SB 1 updates references to certain federal motor carrier regulations; 
  • SB 2 increases civil penalties for commercial driver violations; 
  • SB 5 permits a sheriff to charge a fee for service of process, whether service is completed or not; 
  • SB 10 shortens the time before records of a Governor or a lieutenant governor are opened to the public; 
  • SB 13 clarifies the enactment and effective date of a measure initiated or referred within a political subdivision; 
  • SB 30 removes outdated provisions within the insurance code; 
  • SB 36 repeals the oath requirement for an application for a lodging establishment, campground, food service establishment, or mobile food service establishment license; 
  • SB 38 modifies requirements for a vehicle approaching a vehicle that is stopped or occupying the shoulder of the highway with warning lights flashing; 
  • SB 39 revises the description of highways included in the state trunk highway system; 
  • SB 40 revises Department of Transportation regulatory authority regarding aeronautics; 
  • SB 41 clarifies the minimum age requirements for a hunting license; 
  • HB 1011 revises provisions related to the stenographic recording of certain proceedings; 
  • HB 1022 prohibits the misbranding of any cell-cultured protein product; and 
  • HB 1049 updates the official code of laws.

Governor Rhoden has signed 15 bills into law this legislative session. 

