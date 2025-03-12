Gov. Rhoden Signs 19 Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed the following 19 bills into law:
- SB 15 expands the policy advisory committee for animal damage control;
- SB 25 clarifies the adoption and use of the plumbing code;
- SB 66 revises certain provisions related to capital improvements of state buildings;
- SB 76 repeals reporting and testifying requirements to the committees on health and human services regarding nursing facilities and long-term healthcare needs;
- SB 77 updates terminology related to ambulance operators;
- SB 78 authorizes a change in bullet diameter for use in taking certain animals;
- SB 80 revises provisions regarding students and trainees engaged in the practice of funeral service;
- SB 83 revise the penalty and provides treatment for the ingestion of certain controlled substances;
- SB 110 revises licensure and supervision requirements for physical therapists and physical therapist assistants;
- SB 116 revises and repeals provisions related to street racing prohibitions and provides a penalty therefor;
- SB 135 exempts a motor vehicle insurer from a certain title fee;
- SB 155 reduces the amount of net receipts of unclaimed property deposited into the general fund;
- SB 174 includes certain types of vehicles in the abandoned titling process;
- SB 179 modifies requirements for off-road vehicle dealers at special events;
- SB 193 allows an applicant to have an interpreter present during the driving portion of a driver license exam;
- HB 1094 modifies laws regarding school bus safety and provides a penalty therefor;
- HB 1192 removes the maximum fee permitted to be charged by a notary;
- HB1195 revises a provision related to the termination of parental rights of a child adjudicated abused or neglected; and
- HB 1196 updates Uniform Unclaimed Property Act to include provisions related to virtual currency and notice requirements.
Governor Rhoden wrote a letter to the legislature on his decision to sign Senate Bill 83, and you can find that here.
Governor Rhoden has signed 125 bills into law this legislative session.
###
2 thoughts on “Gov. Rhoden Signs 19 Bills into Law”
Senate Bill 83. Ingestion of Meth, class 1 misdemeanor. Ingestion of Fentanyl, class 1 misdemeanor. Ingestion of Cocaine, class 1 misdemeanor. Ingestion of Heroin, class 1 misdemeanor. Ingestion of LSD, class 1 misdemeanor. It’s all a victimless crime. Every county has a hope court. After 3 strikes the State charges you with a Class 6 felony, rather than a Class 5 felony…..so 6 months in the Pen for every offense thereafter. Good work Tamara Grove (golf clap), good work!
One last thought on SB 83, at least with DUIs we stack them such that you multiple offenses start moving DUIs up the felony list…..felony 6 for a DUI 3rd, felony 5 for a DUI 4th and so on.