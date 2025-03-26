Gov. Rhoden Signs 20 Election Bills into Law

Gov. Rhoden Signs 20 Election Bills into Law00

Also VETOES One Bill

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed 20 bills to promote free and fair elections. He also VETOED one bill.

“South Dakota continues to be an example of free and fair elections. Our election system has integrity, and these bills improve our already strong system,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “America is founded on the principle of freedom, and I am proud that we live in a nation and a state where we can choose our leaders.”

Governor Rhoden also VETOED HB 1169. He articulated the reasons for his VETO in a letter to the legislature, which you can find here. You can find a photo of him VETOING the bill here.

“This bill has a worthy goal: placing safeguards on the process to add constitutional amendments to the ballot in South Dakota,” wrote Governor Rhoden. “However, I am concerned that this bill will not withstand scrutiny in the courts. This bill attempts to change the South Dakota Constitution in statute, and I believe that approach to be misguided.”

Governor Rhoden signed the following 20 bills into law:

You can find photos of Governor Rhoden signing SB 73, HB 1062, and HB 1208 in signing ceremonies at the Capitol.

Governor Rhoden has signed 177 bills and VETOED two this legislative session.

###