Gov. Rhoden Signs Attorney General Jackley’s Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed nine bills into law, including six bills that were introduced by Attorney General Marty Jackley. He signed those six bills in a signing ceremony with the Attorney General, and you can find a photo of that signing here.

“As stewards of taxpayer dollars, we have a responsibility to ensure integrity in how those dollars are spent,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “My team worked closely with Attorney General Jackley throughout the legislative process to get these bills to a place that protects taxpayer dollars while making sure that the punishment fits the crime.”

The Rhoden Administration has successfully trained 100% of state employees on integrity, public trust, and a service mindset; continues to move forward on implementation of the Project BISON accounting system; has reviewed, updated, improved, and even added dozens of internal controls; and is allocating more resources to Board of Internal Controls through the budget process.

Governor Rhoden signed the following six bills that were introduced by Attorney General Jackley:

SB 58 revises provisions related to human trafficking, prohibits the obstruction of human trafficking enforcement, and provides a penalty therefor;

SB 59 revises provisions relating to the delivery, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of unauthorized articles in a state correctional facility, and provides a penalty therefor;

SB 60 expands the access and investigatory authority of the state auditor;

SB 61 modifies the authority of the Board of Internal Control;

SB 62 establishes mandatory reporting requirements related to improper governmental conduct and crime, and provides a penalty therefor; and

SB 63 establishes protections for state employees who report improper governmental conduct and crime.

“Today, our State is choosing to better protect taxpayer dollars and those State employees reporting crimes to the Attorney General,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Governor Rhoden also signed the following three government accountability bills:

SB 144 requires legislative approval for significant capital expenditures by the Department of Game, Fish and Parks;

SB 145 requires legislative approval of real property leases that are necessary for the operation of state government and exceed specified durations or rental payments; and

SB 146 revises provisions on interim transfers and appropriations.

Governor Rhoden has signed 106 bills into law this legislative session.

