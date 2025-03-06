Gov. Rhoden Signs “Baby Gabriel” Bill and Five Other Bills

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed HB 1044, which authorizes the use of a newborn safety device for the voluntary surrender of a newborn. This legislation creates a new option for mothers to surrender infants under South Dakota’s “Safe Harbor” law. You can find a picture of Governor Rhoden signing HB 1044 here.

“House Bill 1044 will save lives. These baby boxes have saved lives in other states,” said Governor Larry Rhoden.

Under HB 1044, an emergency services provider or a licensed child placement agency may install and maintain a newborn safety device on its premises, if the premises are staffed 24/7, and if the device meets certain safety standards.

“Baby Gabriel” was a full-term baby found abandoned and deceased at a recycling center in Sioux Falls last August. “Hopefully with these baby boxes, there will be fewer ‘Baby Gabriels’ and more babies in loving homes,” continued Governor Rhoden.

Governor Rhoden also signed the following five bills into law:

SB 93 prohibits payment or rebate of insurance deductibles by contractors providing motor vehicle repair services;

SB 111 permits a court to order family therapy or reunification therapy in a custody or visitation dispute;

HB 1099 modifies the community paramedic endorsement;

HB 1144 adopts the dietitian licensure compact; and

HB 1189 extends by two years the date on which moneys appropriated to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development in 2021 for marketing, route restoration, business development, and air service marketing will revert to the general fund.

Governor Rhoden has signed 64 bills into law this legislative session.

