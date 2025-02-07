Gov. Rhoden Signs Ban on Sanctuary Cities

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed SB 7, which bans sanctuary cities in South Dakota.

“This bill reiterates South Dakota’s respect for the rule of law,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “Our state has been negatively impacted by the unlawful and uncontrolled illegal immigration. Thankfully, President Trump is putting a stop to that. This bill is a step in the right direction towards keeping South Dakota strong, safe, and free.”

The bill provides protections for law enforcement officers carrying out immigration enforcement actions.

You can find video footage of Governor Rhoden signing SB 7 here.

You can find a picture of Governor Rhoden signing SB 7 here.

This is the first bill that Governor Rhoden has signed into law this legislative session.

###