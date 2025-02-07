Gov. Rhoden Signs Ban on Sanctuary Cities
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed SB 7, which bans sanctuary cities in South Dakota.
“This bill reiterates South Dakota’s respect for the rule of law,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “Our state has been negatively impacted by the unlawful and uncontrolled illegal immigration. Thankfully, President Trump is putting a stop to that. This bill is a step in the right direction towards keeping South Dakota strong, safe, and free.”
The bill provides protections for law enforcement officers carrying out immigration enforcement actions.
You can find video footage of Governor Rhoden signing SB 7 here.
You can find a picture of Governor Rhoden signing SB 7 here.
This is the first bill that Governor Rhoden has signed into law this legislative session.
###
12 thoughts on “Gov. Rhoden Signs Ban on Sanctuary Cities ”
Que the liberal outrage in 3…2…1…GO!
Surely he’ll be tipping them off to several dairy farms and Smithfield.
That is Communist Chinese owned Smithfield.
I already reported 11 illegals buying alcohol at 60th St North and Cliff at Circle K. They have no license, passport. No social security #. Between 8pm and 12am they will catch tons of illegals. Glad to play my part.
👍 !!!
Why did Kristy Nome allow sanctuary cities in SD?
Name one
There must be enough that we need a law to ban them. Or is it just grand standing for the republican base?
If there must be enough then name one.
There must be enough that we need a law to ban them. Or is it just grand standing for the republican base?
How christian of him!
In Senate Health and Human Services this morning the only reason a bill was passed to the floor was to give local municipalities control. Now this takes away local control. Amazing how it switches depending on the issue at hand. Freedom and local control when we say so.