From Twitter:

Big win for the tech colleges! Governor Rhoden signed Matt & Glen's equipment funding bill! Thanks guys for including me in the process.

Districts 4 & 5 benefit from this leadership. Keeping our kids here with LATC and abundant jobs. Education + economic development = winning… pic.twitter.com/ZdX1HhiYx2

— Real Representative Kent Roe, D4 SD (@OxfordthomasRoe) April 1, 2025