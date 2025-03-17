Gov. Rhoden Signs Economic Opportunity Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed 10 bills to promote economic opportunity.

“South Dakota is the freest state in the nation, and our economy is unmatched,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “By signing these bills, I am ensuring that South Dakota remains Open for Opportunity and that our economy continues to grow and thrive!”

Governor Rhoden signed the following 10 economic opportunity bills into law:

SB 24 revises provisions relating to the promulgation of rules to set licensing and inspection fees for plumbers and related professions;

SB 27 revises provisions relating to licensing fees for cosmetology, esthetics, and nail technology;

SB 31 revises amounts for inspection fees for electrical installations;

SB 32 revises amounts for licensing fees for the practice of accountancy;

SB 69 revises provisions related to trusts;

SB 88 increases the amount of exempt proceeds when a homestead is sold or divided by court order;

SB 131 establishes an electronic system for vehicle titles;

SB 143 modifies the composition and staffing requirements of the South Dakota-Ireland Trade Commission;

HB 1232 modifies requirements relating to the operation of salons and booths and to declare an emergency; and

HB 1245 exempts from the state sales and use tax gross receipts for certain services to a partnership.

Governor Rhoden signed SB 131 and HB 1232 at a signing ceremony at the Alliance Center in Sioux Falls, SD, during his Open for Opportunity tour.

Governor Rhoden has signed 136 bills and VETOED one this legislative session.

