Gov. Rhoden Signs Education Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed four education bills into law.

“We are investing in our state’s talented students. They are the future of our workforce and the future of South Dakota,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “As kids grow up here in South Dakota, it is my hope that they will have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and make a difference right here in our home state.”

Governor Rhoden signed the following four education bills into law:

SB 70 modifies the maximum sparsity benefit a sparse school district is eligible to receive;

HB 1039 amends the programs reimbursing a teacher or school counselor for earning national board certification;

HB 1040 reduces the state’s contribution to a subsidized high school dual credit program; and

HB 1114 makes an appropriation for the purchasing of equipment to support the South Dakota Board of Technical Education.

Governor Rhoden has signed 146 bills and VETOED one this legislative session.

