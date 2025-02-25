Gov. Rhoden Signs Eight Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed the following eight bills into law:
- SB 33 makes appropriations for water and environmental purposes and declares an emergency;
- SB 47 clarifies eligibility for licensure as a video lottery operator;
- HB 1047 makes an appropriation to reimburse health care professionals who have complied with the requirements for rural recruitment assistance programs and declares an emergency;
- HB 1056 prohibits the preparation, sale, and distribution of certain kratom products and provides a penalty therefor;
- HB 1072 modernizes provisions relating to water development districts;
- HB 1074 modifies the individuals eligible to sign an affidavit of homelessness for purposes of obtaining a free copy of a birth certificate;
- HB 1075 modifies the persons eligible to sign an affidavit for proof of homelessness for purposes of waiving the fee for a nondriver identification card; and
- HB 1125 creates a share the road bicyclist safety emblem for use on an emblem specialty plate.
Governor Rhoden has signed 43 bills into law this legislative session.
###