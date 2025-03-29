Gov. Rhoden Signs Military and Veterans Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed four bills supporting our military and veterans.

“As Governor, my goal is to keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free — and that wouldn’t be possible without all of our brave men and women in uniform,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “These bills are a sign of support for all of our dedicated military members and the veterans who gave so much for us. Because of their sacrifices, our nation remains the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Governor Rhoden signed the following four military and veterans bills into law:

SB 6 authorizes a loan from the South Dakota housing infrastructure fund to a school district adjoining a federal military installation for the construction or expansion of a school building;

HB 1161 allows additional forms to verify military service for a veteran designation on a commercial driver license or commercial learner’s permit;

HB 1188 allows nonresident military members to purchase three-day temporary nonresident waterfowl licenses; and

HB 1238 establishes protections for a veteran seeking assistance in a veterans’ benefit matter.

Governor Rhoden signed SB 6 in a signing ceremony at Douglas School District’s Vandenberg Elementary School during his Open for Opportunity tour. You can find a picture of the signing here.

Governor Rhoden has signed 211 bills and VETOED two this legislative session. There are no additional bills awaiting the Governor’s signature.

