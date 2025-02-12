

Gov. Rhoden Signs Open Meeting Laws Bill

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed SB 74, which requires the publication and review of an explanation of the open meeting laws of this state.

“This bill will help ensure our public servants are educated about their important duties of service on public boards, commissions, or councils. I will continue to set an example from the top of integrity and openness in public service,” said Governor Larry Rhoden.

A private signing ceremony was held this morning and included prime sponsors of the bill. You can find a picture of Governor Rhoden signing SB 74 here.

Governor Rhoden has signed 16 bills into law this legislative session.

