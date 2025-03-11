Gov. Rhoden Signs Pro-Second Amendment Bill and 31 Other Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed HB 1080, a pro-Second Amendment bill, which voids covenants that prohibit or restrict the possession or use of firearms and ammunition.

“I am proud that South Dakota is not only the most Second Amendment-friendly state, but also the freest state in a nation that was founded on the principle of freedom,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “As long as I am Governor, I will continue to do everything in my power to protect our Second Amendment rights and keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free.”

Governor Rhoden also signed the following 31 bills into law:

Governor Rhoden has signed 97 bills into law this legislative session.

###