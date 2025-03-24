Gov. Rhoden Signs Pro-Second Amendment Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed three pro-Second Amendment bills into law. He signed these bills at Boyd’s Gunstock in Mitchell during his Open for Opportunity tour. You can find a picture of the signing here.

“One of my favorite things about South Dakota is how free we are – especially when it comes to the freedom to keep and bear arms,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “We have taken greater actions to defend our Second Amendment rights than any other state. As long as I am Governor, I will continue to defend this basic constitutional freedom.”

Governor Rhoden signed the following three bills into law:

SB 100 limit the imposition of restrictions on the carrying of a concealed pistol and other items of self-defense while on the campus of a public institution of higher education.

HB 1218 address the imposition of firearm restrictions on certain employees, officers, volunteers, and other individuals.

HB 1222 expand the authorized carrying, possession, and storage of a concealed pistol.

Governor Rhoden has signed 157 bills and VETOED one this legislative session.

