Gov. Rhoden Signs Public Safety Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed five public safety bills into law, including HB 1230, which heightens penalties for distribution of fentanyl.

“I will always prioritize public safety – it’s a key part of keeping South Dakota strong, safe, and free,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “By signing these bills today, we continue to fight crime and protect our communities. And we will take a firm stance against the fentanyl crisis that is killing far too many Americans.”

Governor Rhoden also signed the following four bills into law:

SB 64 revises provisions related to the establishment of an initial parole date;

SB 115 revises a provision related to sexual contact with a child under eighteen;

HB 1012 clarifies the status of the Statewide One-Call Notification Board as an agency administered by the Department of Public Safety and the duties of the Board; and

HB 1096 prohibits eligibility for a suspended imposition of sentence for certain rape offenses.

Governor Rhoden has signed 151 bills and VETOED one this legislative session.

