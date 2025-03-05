Gov. Rhoden Signs Six Bills into Law

@SoDakCampaigns

Gov. Rhoden Signs Six Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. –  Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed the following six bills into law:

  • SB 65 provides for the sale of certain real estate located in Pennington County and provides for the deposit of the proceeds;
  • SB 71 revises provisions pertaining to the compulsory age for school attendance;
  • SB 109 permits a school district to implement a new or revised section 504 plan, individualized family service plan, or individualized education program for a student who is the child of an active-duty member of the United States armed forces;
  • HB 1057 transfers moneys from the South Dakota-bred racing fund to the special racing revolving fund;
  • HB 1063 revises the provisions for preparing a fiscal note for ballot questions; and
  • HB 1173 eliminates the cap on assessment amounts for road improvements.

Governor Rhoden has signed 57 bills into law this legislative session.

###

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *