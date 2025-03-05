Gov. Rhoden Signs Six Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed the following six bills into law:
- SB 65 provides for the sale of certain real estate located in Pennington County and provides for the deposit of the proceeds;
- SB 71 revises provisions pertaining to the compulsory age for school attendance;
- SB 109 permits a school district to implement a new or revised section 504 plan, individualized family service plan, or individualized education program for a student who is the child of an active-duty member of the United States armed forces;
- HB 1057 transfers moneys from the South Dakota-bred racing fund to the special racing revolving fund;
- HB 1063 revises the provisions for preparing a fiscal note for ballot questions; and
- HB 1173 eliminates the cap on assessment amounts for road improvements.
Governor Rhoden has signed 57 bills into law this legislative session.
