Gov. Rhoden Signs Six Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed the following six bills into law:
- SB 72 revises the payor of autopsy costs in certain circumstances;
- SB 84 extends the timeframe for filling a vacancy in a board of county commissioners;
- SB 97 allows the governing body of a municipality to change the use of municipally owned parkland by ordinance;
- HB 1042 makes an appropriation for the construction of historical exhibits at the Cultural Heritage Center;
- HB 1095 extends the area in which a director for an irrigation district may reside; and
- HB 1160 waives the driver license renewal period for members of the military and their families, and employees of the state department.
Governor Rhoden has signed 51 bills into law this legislative session.
