Gov. Rhoden Signs South Dakota Values Bills into Law; including HB 1239, Bethany Soye’s defanged lock-up librarians bill

Governor Larry Rhoden signed three bills into law to protect South Dakota values yesterday, including House Bil 1239, the controversial “Librarian Lock-up Bill” introduced by State Rep Bethany Soye to send librarians to county jail if they checked out material to a minor that someone deemed obscene.

The draconian measure from Soye came after a column she wrote last December where she scolded the Sioux Fals Mayor Paul TenHaken for not protecting society’s morality.

The measure, which narrowly passed the house in it’s original form, had a majority of Senators find the measure unpalatable because of it’s criminalization of public employees. Senators took the portion that would have made librarians, teachers, and museum workers subject to arrest in criminal court, and instead gave protections under civil court to those who found material objectionable, creating a process for them to appeal in civil court if a library board rejected their demands to remove material.

In signing this and other measures, Governor Rhoden reiterated a commonsense approach towards legislation.

“South Dakota is a place where commonsense values remain common, and these bills reinforce that fact,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “These bills promote strong families, safety in education, and freedom from the ‘woke’ agenda like what has happened in too many other places.”

Governor Rhoden signed the following three bills into law:

HB 1174 revises certain provisions related to the rights and obligations of a father of a child born to an unmarried mother;

HB 1239 revises certain provisions related to the restriction of access to obscene materials in a public library or public school library; and

HB 1259 prohibits unauthorized access to certain multi-occupancy rooms.

Governor Rhoden has signed 154 bills and VETOED one this legislative session.