Gov. Rhoden Signs Taking Care of People Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed six bills that emphasize taking care of people.

“I will always prioritize protecting and caring for the people of the great state of South Dakota, no matter what situation they may face,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “These bills will help ensure that we continue to live in a state where families are strong, children are safe, and every South Dakotan is free.”

Governor Rhoden signed the following six bills into law:

HB 1005 modifies the requirement for payment of a private home study by the Department of Social Services;

HB 1016 revises provisions related to pharmacy and increases fees;

HB 1061 prohibits a health care provider from restricting or denying a parent or guardian’s access to certain medical records and other health information of a minor;

HB 1071 modifies practice criteria for physician assistants;

HB 1139 allows individualized investigative treatments for patients with life-threatening or debilitating diseases or conditions; and

HB 1221 makes an appropriation for victim services provided by nonprofit organizations.

Governor Rhoden has signed 199 bills and VETOED two this legislative session.

